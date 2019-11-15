ABVP holds protest; seeks postponement of exams, enquiry over cane-charging

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: ABVP Jammu on Thursday staged a protest against the Controller of Cluster University of Jammu seeking postponement of exams of various under-graduate courses.

Led by Parteek Raina, ABVP Jammu Mahanagar Secretary, a number of students and activists assembled outside the office of Controller of Cluster University of Jammu and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Raina said that students have been suffering from past 10 days and were forced to come on roads due to apathetic attitude of administration.

Sunaksh Gupta and Akshay Sharma, Joint Secretaries ABVP Jammu said that ABVP will fight for students’ rights on every front and administration cannot lower their voice. They further said that semester system has failed in Jammu as rightful implementation of set norms is not being followed by colleges. They further demanded that development of city colleges must be handed over to the Jammu University.

Following the protest, the university has postponed the exams from November 18 to 26, 2019 onwards.

Meanwhile, ABVP Unit of Jammu University blocked road outside Jammu University, demanding action against Police administration for lathi-charge on students and ABVP activists yesterday, who were protesting in support of their genuine demands including jobs for youth, filling vacant posts etc.

Jammu University ABVP President, Shubam Amar said that a student namely Dileep Sharma from Hindi Department received serious injuries, while five other Karykartas were also injured during yesterday’s protest. “ABVP is serving an ultimatum of seven days to University administration for holding an enquiry against cane-charge on students, failing which ABVP activists will further intensify their agitation,” he said.