ABVP delegation calls on Dy Mayor, Chairman CCB; seeks support

JAMMU: A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Jammu Mahanagar led by its Joint Secretary, Sunaksh Gupta called on the Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma and Chairman, Citizens Co-operative Bank, Praveen Sharma and submitted its 44-point memorandum, seeking support for students.

While interacting with Dy Mayor and Chairman Citizens Co-operative Bank, Gupta said, “”ABVP is demanding rollback of semester system, filling-up 6,000 vacant posts of teachers in secondary and higher education deptt, providing 50,000 jobs to unemployed youth as promised by former Governor S P Malik, permanent infrastructure for newly allotted 53 new colleges, holding probe against appointments made by JKPSC during past five years besides initiating action against Police officials responsible for Lathi-charge on ABVP activists and students.” The Dy Mayor and Chairman CCB assured the delegation that they would take up the highlighted demands with concerned authorities for further necessary action.

The delegation comprised of Nandita Sharma, Akshay Sharma, Deepak Upadhyay, Sparsh Gupta, Sumedha Arora, Akash Bhagat, Nikhil Parihar, Rakshit Abrol and Akhil Wazir.