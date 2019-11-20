ABVP calls for ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ if demands unheard

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Asking administration for initiating necessary measures to resolve all highlighted issues besides fulfilling demands of students at the earliest, the ABVP called for a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in coming days if all the demands are not fulfilled. It was informed by ABVP State Secretary Deepak Gupta while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday. City Secretary Jammu Mahanagar, Parteek Raina and ABVP activist, Sumedha Arora was also present on the occasion.

While addressing media, Deepak Gupta said that J&K is passing through a transition phase and the Government should focus on education sector at first, as students are facing a number of problems. “ABVP has submitted a 44-point memorandum to the administration, demanding immediate action but students’ voice was suppressed by the administration by using Lathis. “More than 10,000 vacant posts are presently vacant in Secondary Schools and Higher Education Department. The Government has not framed any policy to fill them up. Moreover, 1,428 Government educational institutes are being run from rented accommodations, thereby causing huge burden on the Department,” he added.

Deepak urged the concerned authorities for fulfilling all demands of the students at the earliest besides initiating necessary measures to resolve genuine issues at the earliest failing which the ABVP will be forced to launch a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in coming days.