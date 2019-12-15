ABVP announces GCW Udhampur unit

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) announced its unit of Govt. College for Women Udhampur.

ABVP Udhampur District Convener Rahul Sharma announced Sangeeta as College President and Madhu Bala as College Secretary. The other unit members include Shivani Dogra and Rajni Sharma as Vice Presidents, Komal, Geetika Sharma and Ramni Devi as Joint Secretaries. Piha Rathore is SFD(Students For Development) Convenor, Anshu Sangotra is SFS(Students For Sewa) Convenor, Tania Rajput is Social Media Convenor, Tania Gupta is RKM(Rashtriya Kala Manch) Convenor, Sonia Sharma is Media Convenor, Manvi Gupta is First Year Incharge, Sakshi Dogra is Second Year Incharge, Harshita Magotra is Think India Convenor. The Executive Council Members include Roshni, Kiran Sharma, Shamshad Begum, Rupali Thakur, Sheetal Bandral, Ayushi Raina, Sudha, Afreen, Kamla, Naseem Akhtar, Kriti Mahajan, Palak Gupta, Sakshi Dogra, Sonika Devi, Pooja Devi, Vishali Devi, Supriya, Ankita Gupta, Shruti Sharma, Ritika Sharma, Anjali Sharma, Shilpa, Sneha, and Shivani.

Addressing the students, ABVP Udhampur Divisional Organizing Secretary Avinash Sethi threw light on the working and motive of ABVP. The role of ABVP Unit is to address the grievances of students and to lead them with nationalistic approach, said Avinash.

Rahul Sharma also motivated the students and urged the whole unit to work for the students welfare and for the rights of students.