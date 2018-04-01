ABVP activists protest against CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal

Members of ABVP held a protest demanding the resignation of the CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal and strict action against the culprits.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Amitabh Bachchan praises Irrfan’s ‘Blackmail’
‘Baaghi 2’ mints Rs 25.10 crore on day one
Kamal Haasan, Christopher Nolan bond over movies
Sonam to consult author Anuja Chauhan on her ‘The Zoya Factor’ role
I am growing up very fast into a child: Shah Rukh on ‘Zero’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper