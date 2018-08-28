Absconding ‘millionaire’ Jr Asstt seeks bail; HC seeks Vigilance report by Aug 31

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The ‘Millionaire’ Junior Assistant of Food Civil, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Pranav Gandotra, who has gone under-ground, got setback when the Srinagar Wing of Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday sought status report from the State Vigilance Organisation (SVO), by August 31.

The directions came in a petition filed by Pranav Gandotra for anticipatory bail in FIR 21/18 registered with SVO in Jammu.

Earlier, on August 6, the Jammu Wing of J&K High Court had vacated stay on this FIR, registered on July 20, 2018, and subsequently raids were conducted at Pranav Gandotra’s offices at Satwari and Janipur, two residences at Channi Himmat and two Palm Rivera flats at Akhnoor Road. Pranav was holding charge of three Tehsil Supply Officers (TSOs) because of his close proximity with several former ministers.

On July 25, the High Court had stayed the investigations into the FIR 21/2018. Soon after the stay on FIR 21/18 was vacated on August 6, Pranav went underground. Despite repeated summons from SVO, he didn’t even attend his office. The SVO also asked Director FCS and CA Department to produce Pranav in SVO office.

When contacted, Director FCS&CA Department Amit Sharma said, “Since the registration of FIR against Pranav Gandotra and his suspension, we have no knowledge about his whereabouts.”

“Several notices have been issued but no response,” Sharma added.

Today, the accused Pranav Gandotra filed the petition for bail in Srinagar Wing of the High Court, to avoid any objections from the SVO as the FIR is registered in Jammu. However, the prosecution wing of the SVO got intimation on time and raised objections in court.

Sources said that Pranav didn’t appear in the court.

During the raids on his offices and residential premises, gold and silver ornaments weighing four kilograms and 11 kilograms respectively, luxury cars like Fortuner, Innova and i10 were recovered by the SVO raiding party on July 21, 2018. In addition, documents related ‘to several flats in Jammu, Delhi and Chandigarh