Absconder nabbed after 7 yrs at Gursai in Mendhar

MENDHAR: Police on Monday arrested an absconder who was evading his arrest for the last seven years.
According to a report, a party from Police Station Gursai headed by SHO Gursai Sanjay Gupta apprehended one absconder namely Zaheer Abbas son of Saif Ali resident of Gursai Mendhar. The accused was wanted in case vide FIR No 10/2010 under sections 451/325/336/323 RPC of Police Station Gursai and was evading arrest for the last seven years.
