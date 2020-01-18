Absconder nabbed after 4 years

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Police on Friday nabbed an absconder who was evading his arrest for the last four years.

As per the details, a team of Police Station Ramgarh headed arrested an absconder namely Bodh Raj, son of Kaka Ram, resident of Badipur Tehsil Bishnah District Jammu from Bishnah, Jammu.

According to the report, the said accused was wanted in case FIR No. 19/2016 under section 188 RPC registered at Police Station Ramgarh and was evading his arrest for the last about four years after commission of crime.

Accordingly, the said absconder was produced in the court of law and arrest warrant 512 CrPC issued against him got executed.