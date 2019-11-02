Absconder nabbed after 3 years

State times news ARNAS: Police on Friday nabbed an absconder who was evading arrest for the last three years. As per the details, Arnas Police on a tip off raided a suspected location and nabbed the absconder namely Baldev Singh. He was wanted in theft case and was evading arrest for the last three years.
