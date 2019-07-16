Absconder nabbed after 2 years

State Times News JAMMU: Police on Monday arrested an absconder wanted in drug peddling case at Bus Stand. As per the details, on a tip off, police raided suspected location and arrested the absconder namely Jalaj Choudhary alias Cheetah, resident of Sainik Colony, who was evading arrest since 2017 in drug peddling case.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
Filmcity earns Rs 7.55 cr from visitors in 5 years
Priyanka Chopra the only ‘desi girl’, no one can take her place: Parineeti
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper