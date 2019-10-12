Absconder nabbed after 13 years

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Friday nabbed an absconder who was evading arrest for the last 13 years. As per the details, Mohd Hafiz, resident of Chassana who was wanted in a theft case and was evading arrest since 2006 was arrested by Bakshi Nagar Police on Friday.
