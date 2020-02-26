Absconder nabbed

STATE
TIMES NEWS
BARI BRAHMANA: Police on
Tuesday detained an absconder who was evading arrest for the last two years.
As
per the details, Bari Brahmana Police on a tip off raided a suspected location
and nabbed absconder namely Balvinder Kumar, son of Guldev Raj, resident of Dhyansar
who was wanted in Arms Act since 2017.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy
Bachchan sir and I are at loggerheads in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’: Ayushmann
Pay attention to whatever you eat: Dr Sushil
Disrespectful to not consult my father, Shekhar Kapur about ‘Mr India 2’: Sonam
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra welcome baby girl
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper