Absconder nabbed

Bishnah: Police on Saturday nabbed an absconder who was evading arrest since long.

Based on a specific information, SHO Police Station Bishnah, Inspr. Deepak Pathania along with his team conducted a raid in Harsa Babbar area of Tehsil Bishnah and arrested one person identified as Ranvijay Singh alias Rammi, son of Surinder Singh, resident of Harsa Dabbar. He was involved in case FIR Nos. 186/2008, 169/2008, 74/2011, and 115/2011 of Police Station Bishnah and FIR No. 103/2011 of Police Station Samba and was evading arrest since long. Police produced him before the Court at R S Pura and later send him to District Jail, Ambphalla.

Warrant under Section 512 Cr.PC had already been issued against the aforesaid absconder by Court, which was executed with his arrest.