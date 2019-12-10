Absconder nabbed

STATE
TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: Police on
Monday nabbed an absconder who was evading arrest for the last 5 years.
As per the details,
Ghagwal Police on a tip off raided a suspected location and nabbed the
absconder who was on run for the last five years. The accused has been
identified as Billa, resident of Hiranagar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Film on IAS officer Durga in works
Harsh winter takes heavy toll on heart: Dr Sushil
Salman isn’t affected by his stardom: Sonakshi
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper