Absconder nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bishnah Police has nabbed an absconder here on Friday, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case and evading arrest for last five years.

According to reports, Police received an information regarding presence of the absconder in the area. Soon after receiving the information, Police raided the spot and nabbed the absconder. He was identified as Ranvijay Singh alias Romi resident of Harsa Dabadh. A case of attempt to murder was registered against him in year 2014 and he was evading arrest since long. A warrant had also been issued against him by the Court. After arresting the accused, he was taken to the Police Station for further questioning.