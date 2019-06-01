Absconder nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Bishnah Police
has nabbed an absconder here on Friday, who was
wanted in an attempt to murder case and evading arrest for last five
years.
According to reports, Police received an information
regarding presence of the absconder in the area. Soon after receiving the
information, Police raided the spot and nabbed the absconder. He was identified
as Ranvijay Singh alias Romi resident of Harsa Dabadh. A case of attempt to
murder was registered against him in year 2014 and he was evading arrest since
long. A warrant had also been issued against him by the Court. After arresting
the accused, he was taken to the Police Station for further questioning.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Stranger Things 3’ will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper