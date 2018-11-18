Absconder held after eight years

STATE TIMES NEWS
DODA: A criminal wanted in three separate cases of house trespassing and theft was arrested in Doda district on Sunday, police said.
As per the details, after strenuous efforts team of Police Station Bani led by SI Mohan Lal SHO Police Station Bani succeeded in arresting an absconder namely Javed Ahmed son of Mohd Ramzan resident of Ghar Ghada, Tehsil Gandoh, District Doda. The accused was declared absconder by JMIC Bani in three FIRs 20/2010, 28/2013 and 29/2013 all under sections 454/380 RPC registered in Police Station Bani.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Dr Sushil Sharma conferred prestigious Double Helical National Health Award 2018
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper