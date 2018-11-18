Absconder held after eight years

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: A criminal wanted in three separate cases of house trespassing and theft was arrested in Doda district on Sunday, police said.

As per the details, after strenuous efforts team of Police Station Bani led by SI Mohan Lal SHO Police Station Bani succeeded in arresting an absconder namely Javed Ahmed son of Mohd Ramzan resident of Ghar Ghada, Tehsil Gandoh, District Doda. The accused was declared absconder by JMIC Bani in three FIRs 20/2010, 28/2013 and 29/2013 all under sections 454/380 RPC registered in Police Station Bani.