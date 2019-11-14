Absconder arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR:
Ganderbal Police on Wednesday arrested an absconder who was evading arrest for
a long time.
The accused has been identified as
Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ali Mohammad Sheikh, resident of Watlar Ganderbal.
He was wanted by law for his involvement in case FIR No. 158/192 of Police
Station Lar. He was evading arrest for a long time.
The accused was regularly changing his
locations in order to avoid arrest and was not cooperating in the investigation
of the case. The accused has been presented before the Court in Srinagar today.
Faith leaders instrumental in developing sustainable health policies: Dr Sushil
