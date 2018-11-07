Absconder arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: District Special Branch arrested an absconder against whom a case has been registered by Gandhi Nagar Police in 1985 for murder attempt. Police got information regarding his presence in the area and arrested him. He has been identified Yoginder Lal, resident of Chinore. Later, he was handed over to Chinore police.
