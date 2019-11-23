Abrogation of J&K’s special status ended ‘crisis of credibility’: Rajnath

STATE TIMES NEWS

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Friday termed the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status a big achievement which ended the “crisis of credibility” in politics.

“The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is a step which ended the crisis of credibility in politics. There was a belief in people that in politics whatever is said is not done. But we did what we say,” he said.

The Defence Minister said they had promised it in their manifestoes since the days of the Jan Sangh.

“When we got the absolute majority, we fulfilled our promise,” Singh said addressing a gathering.

The Defence Minister also claimed that since August 5–the day the special status was revoked–“no civilian had been killed in Jammu and Kashmir”.

“On the other hand, our security forces have killed a number of terrorists and normalcy is returning there,” he added.

The Defence Minister also attacked Pakistan, saying it had made terrorism as “udyog dhandha” (industry and business) due to which its economy was collapsing.

“Pakistan sees its existence by working against India. Prices are rising there and their economy is collapsing. The countries which used to patronise them are not ready to help them financially now,” he said.

He said people in the country did not need to worry as under “our power prime minister, no one can dare to see us with bad intentions”.

Mentioning the ASEAN defence minister’s summit in Bangkok recently, Rajnath said the image of the country had improve abroad due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I met defence ministers of 10 countries and everyone was eager for the meeting. I as Rajanth Singh is nothing but as a defence minister of India, everyone was keen on meeting us due to the image built by the prime minister abroad,” he said. “The image of India has improved manifold in foreign countries.

The defence minister of the US during a meeting said they had the best relations with India in the present times,” he added.

Attacking the opposition charge of economic slowdown, Rajnath said, “Despite global recession, it’s impact is less in the country. Our economy is growing at a fast pace. We are going to become a dollar 5 trillion economy by 2024.”

“By 2025, we will become one of the top five economic powers of the world and in next 10-14 years, India will be among the top three,” he claimed.

Striking an emotional chord with party workers, Rajnath, who is also the local MP, asked them to directly inform him about any incident of grief in their families.

“I should be directly informed if any workers has any grief. I will call him. I might not be there in your good times, but will surely reach you in bad one,” he said.

Rajnath on the occasion also highlighted various works that are going on in his constituency and promised to do more to end traffic woes in the city.

Meanwhile, addressing a poll meeting here in Palamu Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre made the country proud by abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir, as the special status granted to the Valley “posed a challenge to India’s unity”.

He said abolition of Articles 370 and 35 A had featured on the agenda of the Jan Sangh and the BJP since Independence.

He alleged that the erstwhile Congress governments did not take any measure to scrap the special provisions in Kashmir as they were afraid of losing votes.

“Why is that the Congress and the so-called secular parties never touched Article 370? They were afraid of losing votes. The special status had always posed a challenge to the unity of the country.

“We are proud that the Modi government took the bold and decisive step,” the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said.

The senior BJP leader also hailed the Modi government for its efforts to ban the practice of instant ‘triple talaq’.

“It is an issue of social justice. The move to ban instant ‘triple talaq’ should not be viewed through the prism of religion and politics,” he asserted.

Attacking the opposition alliance of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD in the state, Gadkari said the coalition was a temporary one and that people should avoid voting for a ‘khichri’ government.

“The Raghubar Das-led BJP government has provided good governance over the past five years. A ‘khichri’ government only puts roadblocks in the path of development,” he added.

Assembly elections will be held in Jharkhand in five phases. Bishrampur goes to polls during the first phase on November 30.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA and the state’s health minister, Ramchandra Chandravanshi, from the seat.