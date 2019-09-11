Abrogation of Articles 370, 35A lead to slowdown of J&K’s economy: NC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Economy of our country has already slowed down and it has affected our state also as so many youth have lost jobs. Abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has lead to further slowdown of States economy, said former Minister and senior leader of National Conference, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra.

National Conference leader said that after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, Trade and Industry have been badly hit, production has come down in the state, payments of traders and industries have been blocked and state’s economy has dipped very low. This was due to restrictions and shut down of communication channels including Internet, he said.

Sadhotra said Jammu-Kashmir have integrated business relations. “Jammu Kashmir traders and industries have always strengthened the secular bond between people of Jammu and Kashmir. BJP government should give financial package to the Trade and Industry of the state in order to save these sectors,” he said.

Sadhotra said in absence of financial package youth of Jammu and Kashmir will lose jobs and trade and industry will become sick. First local industry should be strengthened and then think of Investors from outside, ignoring local trade and industry shall lead to further slowing down of economy of the state and it will lead to economic crisis, he said.

Sadhotra said trade and industry have always played vital role in restoring confidence among traders and industry of both the regions Jammu Kashmir after 2018 land row also.

Sadhotra said this is high time government should come to the rescue of trade and industry of Jammu Kashmir by giving Financial Package.