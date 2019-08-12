Abrogation of Articles 370, 35A first step against Jihadi precedence in J&K: Panun Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Panun Kashmir termed deletion of seditious Articles 370 and 35A as the first step towards war against Jihadi Muslim precedence in J&K for creating an Islamic Sharia Republic under the guise of secularism.

While taking stock of emerging constitutional and political scenario during a meeting of its activists and members, Vijay Bhat, President Panun Kashmir said, “Though, entire Kashmiri Pandit community is elated and jubilant on the decision, but the core Jihadi establishments that have created orbits of social, political, religious and economic infrastructure, are still intact, as the Valley has been completely transformed into a no-man’s land for religiously cleansed KPs.”

Vijay Bhat further emphasized, “It would have been decisive and effective in the national interest if the State of J&K would have been comprehensively re-organised by carving out a separate homeland with Union Territory status in Kashmir valley for religiously cleansed KPs in north & east of river Jhelum, with full scale mobilisation of socio-political re-infrastructure, as enshrined in the historic declaration of Margdarshan Resolution 1991, adopted by exiled KPs unanimously.”

“Moreover, nothing has been mentioned in present provisions to protect the political rights, left-over temple, shrines, lands & encroached the properties of the community. It raises many apprehensions and makes us believe that our nationalism and faith in Indian nation has been taken for granted. To defeat Jihad in J&K, it becomes imperative to carve out a separate homeland for KPs with Union Territory status in Kashmir valley besides making Jammu a separate State for Dogras,” he maintained.