Abrogation of Article 370 will usher new era of development, end Valley’s hegemony: Team Jammu

JAMMU: Describing abrogation of Article 370 as historic decision by the Government of India, which would bring normalcy in the trouble-torn State and usher a new era of development, Team Jammu has stressed for constitutional measures on pattern of neighboring Himachal Pradesh to protect job security of locals and their cultural identity.

While addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Team Jammu Chairman, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said that abrogation of Article 370 has ended special status of elite families in Jammu and Kashmir, who had been directly or indirectly ruling the State and blackmailing the Centre for last seven decades.

“On the name of special status, this handful of elite families had made the entire State their hostage and subjected people of Jammu to injustice and discrimination in every sphere of life, including development, employment, business etc,” he alleged. Highlighting the injustice meted out to West Pakistan refugees, Balmiki community and gender discrimination under Article 35-A, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said there was no example of such human rights violations in a civilised society.

Predicting that abrogation of Article 370 and new arrangement of two Union Territories would help the Government to restore permanent peace in the trouble-torn J&K and usher an era of development, Team Jammu Chief said that a new ray of hope has now emerged for Jammu people, particularly youth, who were earlier in dark about their future because of rampant corruption and nepotism in the State. “As people of the region have been demanding Separate Jammu State because of injustice meted out to them by successive Kashmir- centric Governments, we are hopeful that under the new arrangement, equal opportunities would be provided to everyone without any regional discrimination,” he said while endorsing the Prime Minister’s announcement that Statehood would be granted soon after restoration of normalcy.

Others present on the occasion included Chandan Datta, Arun Jojra, Tarlok Singh and Sunil Singh Raipuria.