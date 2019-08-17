Abrogation of Article 370 will give equal rights to WPRs: Jugal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Jammu Poonch Parliamentary constituency on Saturday said that West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs), who were earlier deprived of their fundamental rights, will now get justice after abrogation of Article 370 from J&K.

Addressing a gathering here on Saturday, Jugal said that a number of families of West Pakistan Refugees were deprived of educational and other basic amenities. He said that abrogation of Article 370 is a major move to take J&K among top-developing States besides providing all rights to citizens, including West Pakistan Refugees and other communities, at par with people from other parts of the country.

Jugal along with senior BJP leaders visited village Chak Jafar in Marh constituency and attended a programme organised by West Pakistan Refugees.

Led by Labha Ram Gandhi, President WPR Action Committee, the refugees accorded a warm welcome to Jugal Kishore and congratulated him on abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu & Kashmir. Jugal further said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah have taken a historic decision by repealing aforesaid articles to change the future of J&K people.

District President BJP Omi Khajuria, Sukhdev Singh Manhas and Vice President WPR Action Committee, Shakti Sharma were also present on the occasion.