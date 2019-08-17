Abrogation of Article 370 signals rise of resurgent India: Sethi





STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi, the Chief Spokesperson of State BJP said that abrogation of Article 370 is not mere abrogation of an article, but it signals the rise of an united and resurgent India.

Sethi was speaking during a function organised to celebrate 73rd Independence Day at Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra, Anand Nagar, Bohri.

Sethi further added that Article 370 was a big impediment to the running of complete writ of Indian Constitution. “Contribution of displaced community of Kashmiri Hindus will be remembered for their unstinted patriotism and contribution. With creation of Union Territory, all their pending demands including honorable return to Kashmir will become a reality soon,” he asserted.

Noted Columnist Shiban Khaibri also spoke on the occasion. He termed the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A as land-mark decision, which only a strong leadership like that of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah could take. He traced the ill-effects of Article 370 on minorities of Jammu and Kashmir, who were denied their due share under a sinister ploy of Kashmir-based majoritarianism mindset.

Vice Chairman of Kendra, Autar Krishan Trakroo welcomed the guests and detailed various socio-cultural activities of Kendra. Harsha Raina presented soulful songs on nationalism.

The proceedings of the programme was conducted by Radhey Sham, a social activist of the Kendra.