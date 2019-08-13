Abrogation of Article 370: Dream come true for WPRs

Repeal of Article 370 is like a dream come true for West Pakistan Refugees, who have been deprived of their rights for over seven decades and subjected to humiliation and deprivation. Now they feel empowered with dawn of real independence heralding. The sense of dejection has been taken over by hope and promise of new era.

Nitu Ram, an octogenarian, settled in this part of the country after the partition in 1947, appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their bold and courageous decision of scrapping Articles 370 and 35A. Referring to the plight of West Pakistan refugees, who despite living in the State for the past more than 70 years are still deprived of their basic rights, he said that they have faced many problems due to non-issuance of Permanent Resident Certificates. He said the successive governments have not shown any concern towards the hardships being faced by the refugees.

“Abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was need of the hour for the security of nation and also for the safety of the peace loving people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

While hailing the decision regarding abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, Sunita Devi asserted that the tag of refugees has been finally removed. “We are eligible to get the benefits of various schemes launched by the Central Government for the welfare of compatriots,” she said, adding that this act has generated equality among people of the nation as a whole with one flag and one constitution. “It would bring normalcy, peace and progress”, she said and thanked the Union Government for this bold and revolutionary decision that has opened up gates of development and progress for the West Pakistani refugees in J&K.

Girdhari Lal said that the West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) were being discriminated since independence. “Now after the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A, we have gained independence in true sense. Due to aforesaid articles, the wards of refugees had faced many problems. They were denied admissions in the higher education institutions in Jammu and Kashmir due to lack of State Subjects”, he said.

“I am working as a labourer and I was afraid that my children would also meet the same fate but now I am sure that after revocation of Article 370 they would not have to work as manual-labourers due to lack of State Subjects,” he said.

“We salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his political will to take such a bold and courageous decision to end the discriminatory laws of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding “Now I am fearless and hope that my children will also be eligible to get the right of education and shape their career in their home-town.”

Krishan Lal, an ex-serviceman, said that the West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) had waited for seven decades to see the light of day without this contentious Article. He said that the Modi government has ensured justice to WPRs, which till date has been tagged as the most neglected community of the State as it was deprived of even voting rights. By revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, the Central Government has given a new life to WPRs, who will now be able to live with honour and dignity. He said that earlier there was no future for children of refugee community but after scrapping of Article 370, they are now empowered and feeling elated. “We would extend full support to the Union Government for every initiative taken for development of Jammu and Kashmir,” Krishan added.

Manisha, a student, welcomed the historical decision of Modi Government on abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A as it was the need of the hour for peace and equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir. She said that many students belonging to WPR community have faced discrimination in their schools due to non- availability of State Subjects. She expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who showed the unprecedented political courage and vision to revoke the aforesaid anti-refugees articles by taking bold and historical decisions. “It will also bring the daughters of Jammu and Kashmir at par with the women of rest of the country as it has also rendered the discriminatory provision defunct, which used to deny them property rights in case of marriage to anyone from outside the state,” she added.