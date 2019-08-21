Abrogation of Article 370 boon for youth in J&K, Ladakh

Chandan Dutta, social activist welcomed the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He appreciated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this move and hoped that this landmark decision will break the backbone of terrorists and shall lead to peace and prosperity in the region. He asserted that earlier, the future of J&K’s youth was bleak but after this historic move of Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre a new hope has kindled among the youngsters that they shall now have bright prospects in the J&K and Ladakh as well. He also lambasted the successive governments for depriving the West Pakistani Refugees of their voting and other rights. He also welcomed the upcoming J&K Investors’ Summit which is seen as a major step in giving a boost to economy of the region besides providing ample opportunities to youth facing joblessness for the past over 70 years.

Rajneeh, a senior citizen said Modi government did a tremendous job by scrapping the Articles 370 and 35A. He said earlier children of J&K were deprived of various schemes and policies of Central Government. He said that after scrapping of this controversial article the new era of development will be seen in Jammu. He said that the Jammu region would get its due share as earlier the same was diverted to other regions by the successive governments. He appealed to the BJP Government to probe bungling and misappropriations committed by Kashmiri politicians through scams and punish them under law. He also hoped that removal of Article 370 will bring investment and development in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. He felt that abrogation of aforesaid Article is rising of ‘New Jammu and Kashmir’, where everyone can enjoy his rights without any fear or discrimination.

Gurmeet Singh, while welcoming the removal of Articles 370 and 35A, said that the Modi government has fulfilled the commitment made with people of the country in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular. He said that due to these Articles, the State has not witnessed much development and people were forced to run from post to pillar for employment, medical and educational facilities and other purposes but now after repealing of Article 370, the people of Jammu are hopeful that move will usher a new era here. He further hoped that all modern facilities will be provided to residents of Jammu and Kashmir without any bias. Now, the newly formed Jammu Kashmir Union Territory will be brought under One Flag and One Constitution and there will be no place for anti-national elements, he added. He also appealed to the Prime Minister for implementation of Mandal Commission report and also to provide 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs residing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Darshan Kumar Sharma said that the people of Jammu region have been suffering due to the Kashmir-centric policies of successive governments for the last seven decades. He said nobody showed his concern towards the Jammu region. He held the Kashmiri politicians as well as the separatists responsible for the present situation. He asked the Modi government to hold probe against the Kashmiri leaders for looting the wealth as well as the funds allotted for the development of J&K. “These leaders always worked for their own benefits besides enjoying power corridors, without thinking for welfare of common people. Scrapping of Article 370 was long due but no successive Government displayed the courage to remove it,” he said, appreciating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this bold initiative. He also said that now the daughters of J&K will get their due share.

Isheya Kumar Anand, a resident of Rehari said that the former governments failed to revoke this anti-Jammu Article. He hailed the courageous and bold step of Prime Minister regarding the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the last more than seventy years were suffering a lot due to this controversial Articles and their grievances remained unaddressed, but now after becoming a UT, the people are hopeful that all necessary steps would be taken to mitigate their sufferings besides preserving Dogra Culture and heritage. He asked people of Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by extending support to the BJP at grass roots level. He said that the initiative taken by the Prime Minister for repealing these articles will be remembered for a long time.

Amarjit Singh, a resident of Jammu appreciated the step taken by Narendra Modi led Government at the Centre and hoped that the decision would prove to be a boon for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He termed that the Article 370 was responsible for numerous ills in the State, including unemployment, corruption, mis-governance and many others. Moreover, due to Article 35A, people of the State in general and women in particular suffered a lot, as it led to discrimination with them, he said adding that Modi Government has taken a wise decision, which was the need of hour. “PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have created history. The historic decision is in the interest of nation. Understanding pain of people of Jammu, Modi fulfilled his promise. We are very much thankful to him for the historic decision,” Singh added.