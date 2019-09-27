Abrogation of Art 370 welcome, allay fears of people: Team Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Appreciating the RSS chief’s initiative of attempting to allay apprehension among the people of Jammu and Kashmir over losing land and jobs after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A provisions, Team Jammu has appealed the Government of India to translate such initiatives into Constitutional guarantees.

While chairing a meeting of the Team Jammu volunteers and prominent citizens, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Chairman Team Jammu stressed that putting an end to special status of Jammu and Kashmir with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A should not result into alienation among people of the State, particularly of Jammu region, who laid foundations of J&K State.

“We hope that abrogation of Article 370 will remove the barriers which existed between people of Jammu and Kashmir and rest of India but this complete integration should not be at the cost of losing job and lands by the locals,” he said.

Maintaining that Jammu people have had always remained strong votary of complete integration of J&K with the Indian Union, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said that scrapping of Article 370 and 35-A should not lead to a chaos , which would only help the anti-nationals and enemy across the border.

“While celebrating the complete integration, we should also keep in mind sentiments and apprehensions of the people of Jammu, who are worried to some extent over the future of their wards,” said the Team Jammu Chief and added that allaying fears of the people on losing land and jobs following abrogation of special Constitutional provisions of the State should be the topmost priority of the Government.

Zorawar Singh Jamwal reiterated that interests of locals in J&K should be safeguarded by enacting Constitutional provisions on the pattern of Himachal Pradesh and added that the Government needs to adopt a practical approach instead of taking a rigid stand.Among others who were present during the meeting included Surinder Sharma, Chandan Datta, Sanjay Verma, Sunil Gupta, Akshay Gupta, Raju Sharma, Arun Jojra, Bobby Singh, Badal Sharma, Sameer Gupta and Ashok Kumar.