Abrogation of Art 370 provisions game-changer for J&K, Ladakh

The overwhelming majority of the people in Jammu and Ladakh are elated over the scrapping of various provisions of Article 370, Article 35A and reorganisation of the State into two Union Territories. They believe that the initiative will prove a game-changer for youth with big investments coming for setting up of industries and rejuvenating corporate sector that may eventually lead to adequate opportunities of jobs for educated unemployed, skilled and unskilled work-force.

Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Jammu said that repeal of the provisions of Article 370 was the long pending demand of the Jammu people, who were deprived of their due-share in various spheres while Kashmiri politicians looted the wealth unabatedly. He said the initiative will augment industrialisation in the region thus creating ample avenues for youth in terms of jobs and entrepreneurship.

“Now after repealing of Article 370, the people are hopeful of a new-era, as huge development is expected to take place in J&K”, he said, adding that youth of Jammu will also get employment avenues after re-organisation of the erstwhile State. He appealed to the Prime Minister to take adequate measures to address unemployment and other issues which the people of Jammu are facing for the past seventy years due to Kashmir-centric policies of the political executives.

Rajesh Gupta, an employee while welcoming the decision of scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A, emphasized that each section of society will be benefitted with the move. He said these provisions should have been scrapped much earlier. “The Kashmir centric politicians have misused Article 370 and misguided people of the Valley particularly the youth by instigating them to indulge in stone pelting or other anti-national activities,” he said and thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah for satiating aspirations of the Jammu people, who faced discrimination by successive governments in every sector. He said the common man of Jammu has got nothing with this Article except step-motherly treatment in every field including education and employment in government sector.

Adithya Randhawa, a student said that the historical decision of revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, and re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh is truly a game-changer for the people, especially the youth, who are grappling with unemployment due to absence of big industries and multinational business houses. He termed revoking of these contentious Articles of Constitution as ‘good sign’ for youngesters of J&K and hoped that now, various multinational-companies will set-up their units in Jammu and Kashmir thus tackling joblessness in a big way. He said that revocation of Article 370 has cropped up feeling of contentment among people as they are sensing that opportunities are knocking their doors. This momentous decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre would surely prove to be a boon for youth of Jammu and Kashmir and people should thank him for this gutsy and noble gesture, he asserted.

Anil Sharma, President All J&K Panchayat Conference blamed the successive governments at the Centre for failing to remove controversial provisos of Article 370. He appreciated the Modi government for its incredible decision to scrap this Article. “By scrapping Articles 370 and 35A, the role of mediators between J&K and New Delhi has been culminated and now the Jammu region will see a new era of development as the funds released from the Centre will directly reach this region without any hindrance, he said, expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for revoking Articles 370 and 35A, saying the decision would prove to be a boon for the people of J&K. He hoped that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure that centrally sponsored welfare schemes provide significant bounty to people of this region.

Vishal Gupta, a youth hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude to the Government of India for ending more than seventy-year domination of Kashmiri politicians in Jammu region by repealing Article 370. He termed these provisos as a political gimmick of Kashmiri politicians, who used them only for personal motives. He said repealing of special status will pave way for benefits to various sections of society comprising Gorkha, Valimiki and refugee communities living in Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted that due to Article 370, people of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of their basic rights. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing full rights to the people of J&K at par with other citizens of India.