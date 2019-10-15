Abrogated Article 370 now irreversible: Suri

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Condemning killing of driver in Shopian and beating up of an orchard owner as acts of frustration, BJP leader Raman Suri said that since terrorism is on its last leg, terrorists were trying to create fear amongst masses by resorting to such cowardice acts. Despite all odds, fruit transportation in the Valley is going on smoothly and this was not getting down the throat of ultras.

Raman Suri was speaking to party workers here on Tuesday where he asked them to strengthen BJP at all levels and spread party’s programmes and policies amongst masses and also apprise them of achievements of NDA and of the schemes launched during past six years.

He said that a couple of days ago terrorists had attacked in Srinagar, injuring seven persons, but these acts of frustration are not going to last long. He said people are opening shops, attending offices, doing their work, students have started attending classes in other parts of the country and essentials are adequately available in the Valley. This all, he added, is not being digested by anti-national elements who are showing their frustration by resorting to such cowardice acts. The morale of security forces is high and they are in complete control of the situation, he said, adding that Valley is also looking forward towards peace, which is imminent now. Raman Suri said now that Union government has scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories by abrogating Article 370 and the process is irreversible.

“Those looking towards or dreaming of reversing the process are living in illusion and must come out of it. As promised, the government has started lifting restrictions in a phased manner, depending upon the ground situation,” he said, adding that the dynastic rule is now over and those who exploited the people stand exposed today.