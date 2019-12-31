Abolition of Lakhanpur toll post historical decision: HRAK

STATE TIMES NEWS

Katra: A meeting of Hotel & Restaurant Association,Katra ( HRAK ) was held here today under the Chairmanship of its Chairman Shyam Lal Kesar wherein it is unaniomously decided that historic recent decision of the government regarding of abolition of Lakhanpur Toll Post be hailed vigorously because it was against the policy of one nation one tax and was and an additional burden on common man and its abolition was long pending demand of the association. Kesar while speaking on the occasion said that Lakhanpur Toll tax was major road block in the investments in our state because even the construction was used to cost 10%-to 15% more in our state in comparision to other states and with the abolition of the toll Tax major investment from whole India is expected to come.

He further said that when GST was introduced in our state there was great resentment against it because there was no tax on most of the sectors including service sector in J&K and people were assured that on the coming of GST no other tax will be charged but taxes at lakhanpur were continued to be charged and was big burden on each and every person because every person of the state was forced to pay the toll and an ordinary person was forced to pay double tax on each and every thing which was coming from outside state and since our state is mostly dependent on out side state items, a common person was not even knowing that he is paying double tax for most of the items even while purchasing those at far flung areas and the biggest example of that was Cement whose one bag was being charged with tax of Rs.50/- extra which was an in addition to GST and was more in comparison to other states and same was the condition of other items as well and was highly objectionable.

Virender Kesar Sr. Vice President of the association, Vice Presidents Ajay Kotwal, Meena Wazir, Vivek Sharma, Amit Rahi Secretary Sudershan Sharma also spoke on the occassion.