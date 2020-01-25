ABMS Sabha felicitates T R Gupta

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Akhil Bhartiya Mahajan Shiroinani (ABMS) Sabha honoured T R Gupta, former President of the Sabha, for having philanthropist attitude, here on Friday.

J L Mahajan, President of the Sabha recalled contributions of T R Gupta for the upliftment of Mahajan Community and other needy persons in the society in general. Others present on the occasion included General Secretary Rajinder Gupta, Former President Vinay Mittal, Yash Paul Gupta Chairman Advisory Committee, Akhil Bhartiya Mahajan Shiromani Sabha, Romesh Chander Gupta President, Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha, Shiv Partap Gupta Vice President, Om Parkash Gupta Secretary Mahajan Bhawan Haridwar, Kailash Langar Ex General Secretary, Rajinder Motial former General Secretary, Om Parkash Gupta General Secretary and Dr Mohan Lal Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, T R Gupta extended gratitude towards the Sabha and assured all possible help and readiness in future endeavours for welfare of the community.