Abhinandan’s Abhinandan

Dear Editor,

There is a great saying that ‘Fortune favours the brave’.wing commander Abhinandan an Indian origin fighter jet pilot confirm the credibility of above said quote by showing unprecedented bravery in the battle field and then return from enemies captivity.

In a fierce combat and dog fight against F 16 with his Mig 27 bison ,he stood victorious by the dint of his

valour.

Even in enemies captivity he stood with dignity and without any fear.

When he was informed about the intrusion of enemy fighter plane in Indian territory, within fraction of second he retaliates with same magnitude and rhythm that a professional one have at that crucial time .with the mix emotion of bravery and patriotism he had chased the enemy fighter plane and even forget to recognise the limits of own territory and crosses it due to his revenge instinct.

He made captive their by pak army in injured condition but with complete consciousness.

Then under strong diplomatic pressure of India, pak govt released him after three days via bhaga border .

Now after the medical supervision he again joined his duty.

on this independence day ,he was awarded with gallantry award of vir chakra ,The third highest war time gallantry award in Indian army.

This was the real Abinandan/honour of wing commander.

Now doubt his valour and bravery is matchless and unprecedented.

He set an example of patriotism, bravery and loyality towards his nation at the time of crisis. When the nation needs his help he contribute for it without any excuse and betrayal .This is the real spirit of a trained and

professional soldier.

Now he become a role model for other young man who are willing to serve for this nation.

Nation is indebted for his sacrifice and bravery that he has shown in the battle field.

our soil is blessed with lot of such bravehearts and devoted personalities. such an exemplary action by our defence personnel creates a sense of safety and security in common citizens of nation.Big salute to his bravery and loyality. Hopefully he will participate with more enthusiasm in such operations in future and garner more appreciation for the family and nation.

Shyam Sudan,

Sunderbani.