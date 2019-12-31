Abhay Sopori awarded ‘Top Grade’ by AIR

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Son of soil and Cultural Icon of Jammu & Kashmir, the internationally acclaimed Santoor Maestro & Music Composer, Abhay Rustum Sopori has been awarded the ‘Top Grade’ by All India Radio bestowing upon him the title of ‘Pandit’. Director General of All India Radio Fayyaz Sheheryar congratulated and presented Abhay a certificate in New Delhi. Dr. Santosh Kumar Nahar, renowned Violinist & Assistant Director of Programmes (Music), All India Radio was also present on the occasion.

Abhay, one of the youngest ‘Top Grade’ classical musicians of India today, thanked All India Radio for this great honour and dedicated it to his grandfather Late Pandit Shamboo Nath Sopori, the great Master musician hailed as the ‘Father of Music’ in Jammu and Kashmir. Son of the Living Legend Pandit Bhajan Sopori, Abhay represents the 300-year-old exclusive traditional Santoor family of the country. He has the credit for creating a Cultural Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir bringing the youth together through music. His efforts and initiatives have been path breaking creating a new generation of music connoisseurs and bringing more recognition to the art and culture of the country. He has been honoured with a number of awards in recognition of his outstanding contribution and achievements in the field of music including the prestigious J&K State Award by J&K Govt., Atal Shikhar Samman presented at the Parliament of India, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan National Award, Best Citizens of India Award, Bharat Shiromani Award, Dogri Award, Sangeet Bhushan Award, etc.