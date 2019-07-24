Abducted minor girl rescued from Delhi, accused arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A 17-year old girl, who was allegedly abducted from Reasi District last year, was recovered from Delhi, Police said on Wednesday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch Jammu, headed by DySP Mohammad Aslam along with Inspector Jatinder Singh Samyal and HC Ranjeet Kumar were deputed to Delhi in connection investigation of case vide FIR no 151/18 under sections 363 and 109 at Police Station Katra (now under investigation by Crime Branch Jammu) and recovered the minor girl, aged 17 years, belonging to Katra, district Reasi.

The alleged kidnapper, Naimuddin Ansari (28), son of Sahabudin Ansari, resident of Ganeshpur, Baisakhawa West Champaran, Sikta (Bihar) was arrested by the Special Investigation Team of Jammu’s Crime Branch from Dabri Sagarpur area of Delhi, a Police Spokesperson said.

He said that a case was registered at Katra Police Station on July 24 last year after the minor girl’s abduction by Ansari. As a breakthrough eluded Police in the case, it was transferred to Crime Branch on February 5 this year, the spokesperson said, adding that the Crime Branch subsequently set up an SIT to work out the case. “After strenuous efforts and meticulous investigations, the team was able to recover the girl from Delhi on July 23.

The accused is on Police remand and further investigation is on,” he added.