Abducted Lashkar terrorist’s sister, brother-in-law released

STATE TIMES NEWS Srinagar: A man and his wife were on Friday released by unidentified gunmen in an injured condition, a day after they were abducted from their home in Anantnag district, officials said here. Mudassir Ahmad Makroo and his wife Nusrat were abducted on Thursday evening in a car by the gunmen from their home at Bijbehara in Anatnag district, the officials said. Nusrat is the sister of an active Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Nasir Ahmad Chadroo, who had reportedly joined terrorist ranks last year, police said.
The duo was released by their abductors in an injured condition and both of them had gunshot wounds in their legs, the officials said, adding the couple has been hospitalised.
Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started investigations, the officials said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper