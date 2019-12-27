Abducted girl recovered, accused arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police recovered a girl who was abducted and arrested the person involved in the crime on Thursday. As per details, a person on 24th December 2019 at 1100 hrs reported to PS Soura and lodged a complaint that her daughter has been abducted by a person identified as Sami alias Khalid. On receipt of the information, a case vide FIR No. 111/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Soura and investigation started. During the course of investigation, Police, taking assistance of modern scientific aids, tracked the girl along with abductor within an hour of abduction and recovered the girl and subsequently arrested the accused involved in crime from Qamarwari Chowk. After completing all medico-legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her legal-heirs.