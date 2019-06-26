AASRA to observe holidays from June 27

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The members of All Auto Spares and Repairers Association (AASRA), Jammu has decided to observe summer vacations from June 27 to June 29, 2019. Briefing media persons here on Tuesday, Bishamber Dass, President AASRA informed that all two and three-wheeler spares and repairers’ shops, falling under the jurisdiction of Jammu Municipal Corporation, shall remain closed for three days i.e., June 27 to June 29. He further informed that about 450 shops are registered with the association, which shall observe summer vacations on aforesaid dates.
