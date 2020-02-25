AAP MLAs hold protest outside Punjab Assembly

Chandigarh: Opposition Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Punjab held a protest outside the state Assembly on Tuesday, seeking from the Congress-led government to fulfil its promises made with youths and government employees.

Members of the AAP, led by leader of opposition and legislator Harpal Singh Cheema, shouted slogans and carried placards against the Amarinder Singh-led government.

“The state government has not fulfilled its promises made with youth for giving them employment. The government’s ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojana’ scheme has also failed,” Cheema alleged.

He also accused the state government of having failed in not paying arrears and dearness allowance to the state government employees yet.

“Why the state government was sleeping and not keeping its promises,” Cheema asked. (PTI)