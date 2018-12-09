AAP asks Delhi LS seat incharges to improve strategy

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: Gearing up for the 2019 general election in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has instructed its incharges on three Lok Sabha seats to improve their strategy for stronger voter connect.

The party had named its incharges on all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. The incharge on West Delhi seat, Rajpal Solanki, has however stepped down.

The incharges will be ultimately declared as official candidates of the party after a final review of their standing in respective constituencies, said a senior AAP leader.

“So far, the performance of incharges with respect to organisational work and voter outreach reflects that improvements are needed in North West Delhi, Chandni Chowk and New Delhi seats,” he said.

The incharges on these seats have been suggested to change their strategies for better organisational strength and voter connect that will be crucial in the election, he said.

On the remaining South, East and North East Delhi seats, the ongoing work by respective incharges have been found to be “quite satisfactory,” said the party leader.

The party focussing on Delhi, Haryana and Punjab will declare its candidates on all seats in these states by mid January.

The final review of incharges on Delhi’s Lok Sabha seats will be done later this month or in early January, he said. (PTI)