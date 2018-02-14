Aamir Khan celebrates Valentine’s Day by listening to ‘Pehla Nasha’

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: ‘Pehla Nasha’ from “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar” is Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s favourite romantic number.

Aamir wished his fans a happy Valentine’s Day with a nostalgic tweet about the 1992 film.

“Hey guys, listening to my song Pehla Nasha on Valentine s Day! Ideal song for this day. And, I must say it’s one of my own favourites. Wishing all of you a happy Valentine s Day! Love. a,” he tweeted.

The song, sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam, has retained its popularity even after 30 years. Jatin Lalit gave the music for the film.

“Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar”, starring Aamir, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Pooja Bedi, was directed by Mansoor Khan. (PTI)