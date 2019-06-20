AAI organises blood donation camp

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Kalyanmayee, Airports Authority of India Women Welfare Association in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishano Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital Katra organized blood donation camp at Jammu Airport. Dr Shamita Mohanty President Kalyanmayee Jammu has inaugurated the blood Donation Camp. A team comprising doctors and paramedical staff of Narayana Hospital, Katra were present at the Jammu Airport. Blood donation was made by volunteers after medical check-up. Twenty-one bottles of blood were donated by volunteers of Airports Authority of India, J&K Police (AHJ), CRPF, army, airlines staff and some other volunteers. Certificate of appreciation were issued to volunteers by Narayana Hospital Katra. Dr P.R Beuria, Airport Director, Jammu thanked the Narayana Hospital team for their support for this noble cause.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper