AAI organises blood donation camp

JAMMU: Kalyanmayee, Airports Authority of India Women Welfare Association in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishano Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital Katra organized blood donation camp at Jammu Airport.

Dr Shamita Mohanty President Kalyanmayee Jammu has inaugurated the blood Donation Camp. A team comprising doctors and paramedical staff of Narayana Hospital, Katra were present at the Jammu Airport.

Blood donation was made by volunteers after medical check-up. Twenty-one bottles of blood were donated by volunteers of Airports Authority of India, J&K Police (AHJ), CRPF, army, airlines staff and some other volunteers.

Certificate of appreciation were issued to volunteers by Narayana Hospital Katra. Dr P.R Beuria, Airport Director, Jammu thanked the Narayana Hospital team for their support for this noble cause.