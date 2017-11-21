AAG Moksha Kazmi fired after differences between Law Minister and Adv General

Her disengagement has not been discussed with me and I have no idea why it has been done: AG

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Differences between Law Minister Abdul Haq Khan and Advocate General Jehangir Iqbal Ganai, reportedly over engagement of government advocates and allocation of assignments to them, took a new turn on Monday when the former ordered disengagement of Additional Advocate General Moksha Kazmi with immediate effect.

Without specifying any reasons, Government Order No: 5428-LD(A) of 2017 dated November 20, 2017, issued by Law Secretary Abdul Majid Bhat said: “Services of Moksha Qazmi, Additional Advocate General, Srinagar, are hereby dispensed with immediate effect”.

Even as Law Minister and Law Secretary did not respond to phone calls, AG Jehangir Iqbal Ganai said: “Her disengagement has not been discussed me and I have no idea why it has been done. I am in New Delhi in connection with a government case”. Asked about Kazmi’s performance, Ganai described her as a “good, hardworking lawyer”.

Well-placed sources, however, insisted that Kazmi’s termination was consequence of “sharp differences” between Law Minister and AG mainly over selection of the government advocates and allocation of departments to them. According to these sources, Law Minister and Law Secretary were kind enough on one AAG while as the AG was supportive of another AAG. “They have been clipping wings of each other’s favourites. Obviously, Kazmi is the latest casualty”, said an official source. He said that unfortunate developments in Law Department were happening at a time when matters of critical political and administrative significance were in crucial stage from subordinate courts to J&K High Court and Supreme Court of India besides National Green Tribunal. Kazmi maintained that she had “no idea” why her services had been terminated by the Government. “May be a reason is that I don’t belong to either of the ruling parties. I had been engaged as AAG during Governor’s rule (when D.C. Raina was Advocate General) and subsequently retained by the PDP-BJP government”, she asserted. She said that she was busy with a government case in Srinagar wing of High Court when she was told on phone at 3.30 PM that she had been disengaged with immediate effect.

Was allocation of assignments a reason for her abrupt termination?

“I am not aware of that. I had been looking after PHE and Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Departments until recently. Three or four months back, I was given charge of Housing & Urban Development, UEED and Urban Local Bodies. But the same evening I was relieved of I&FC and left with Housing alone. Two days back, I got Power Development Corporation to assist the Advocate General which he was directly looking after. And today I learned that I have been disengaged”, Kazmi told STATE TIMES.

Without elaboration, Kazmi claimed that just two days back, she was about to submit her resignation but she was stopped by her colleagues.