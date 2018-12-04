A view point

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

One has the right to oppose but it should be meaningful! How transparency can be challenged by those who dishonour Apex Court’s judgement!!

After SAC’s decision to convert J&K Bank into PSU and that too keeping it under the ambit of RTI, most of the political parties which have ruled the State, have opposed it. Opponents include immediately, the JK Bank officers, its employees, leaders of the political parties, KCC and some others.

The reasons advocated by them do not have any merit but still opposition is continuous. What is wrong in telling “what is going on in the bank regarding deposited money or appointments” which were used to be the prerogative of the bank administrator. Correcting the things was the duty of the respective rulers in the past but instead they are opposing the right decision of the Governor. Though, BJP is supporting Governor’s decision but it never raised this issue during their tenure in J&K; their support is politically motivated.

All the political parties must respond to the allegations on them that they ignored the implementation of Indian Constitution in JK State by way of over ruling the Apex Court’s judgement of 1992 on Mandal Report and introduced artificial definition of socially and educationally backwardness in order to cover their own people in the name of RBA and ALC.

Besides, rulers also did not implement State’s own Constitution under Art. 50(6); in which the Governor has the powers to nominate eight MLCs who should be purely non-political and out of these three must from backward classes and till date all political parties remained share holders of these eight MLCs including BJP, a gross violation and all beneficiaries are silent over it.

Under such circumstances in which neither Desh’s Constitution nor State’s Constitution is implemented no body can claim that natural flow of justice goes to the people and this has happened since independence till date.

Decision of the State Governor Satya Pal Malik is appreciable to tarnish the hidden agendas of the political parties opposing this decision with the hope that would also consider the state OBCs (Called OSCs) demand for the implementation of Apex Court’s judgement of 1992 on Mandal Report in view of 16 per cent reservation to Marathas (one community separately other than 27 per cent quotas to OBCs) as compared to J&K State struggling since 1992.

Prof. Kali Dass,

Gen. Secy.AIBCU,Jammu.