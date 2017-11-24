A step forward by J&K Govt.

Dear Editor,

The step taken by the J&K Government to provide financial assistance and employment to at least 2,524 people, who were injured by pellets in the Kashmir Valley during the crackdown deserves commendation.

The J&K Government has handed over from the Chief Minister’s relief fund Rs 2 lakh to each as financial assistance who have been blinded completely by pellets and Rs 1 lakh to each who have been partially blinded. The government is also planning to utilise a programme by DPS Srinagar co-founder Vijay Dhar for children with special needs to train pellet victims for jobs.

Injured people should come forward to give their details so that they can get help from the government. It is a must grab opportunity and a right too. So come up with your detailed docuuments and get compensated. Whats lost has been lost forever but what can be done further to it, now lets look forward to that.

Yakita Somani

IIMC, Jammu