A month after killing of Parihar brothers; NIA, police groping in dark

JAMMU: Killers of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar are still at large. All the investigating agencies are still groping in the dark as no major headway has been achieved in the case to unmask the ‘mastermind’ and ‘killers’ behind the gruesome assassination.

Exactly a month ago, the duo was assassinated steps away from their house by ‘unidentified’ gunmen in Kishtwar. Before striking the killers are believed to have conducted recee of the area and took advantage of the darkness in the street leading to their residence.

Following the incident, tempers ran high and the district administration had to impose strict curfew restrictions to prevent any backlash in the aftermath of the brutal killing.

The local police authorities, immediately, swung into action to investigate the matter.

As the investigations progressed Governor Satya Pal Malik also made a public statement on the occasion of reopening of Darbar move offices in Jammu claiming the killers of BJP leader and his brother have been identified and soon they will be exposed.

Following these revelations names of some suspects also figured in the print media and an impression was created that the mystery behind the killing has been solved.

But last week when the state government handed over its investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) it once again raised several question marks over the professional competence of the state police officers.

Since local police officers remained in thick and thin of the case and created an impression that the killers are going to be caught soon now they are left red faced ever since inquiry has been handed over to the NIA.

Now eyes are set on the NIA officers and it is expected, without wasting much time, they will be exposing the sinister plot and scale of radicalisation taking place in Kishtwar region which resulted in targeting of senior BJP leader.

It is learnt a section of Kashmir based hardliners have managed to penetrate hilly districts of Jammu region through their network and now dictating their agenda to create wedge between the two regions and spread the arc of terror in relatively peaceful districts of Jammu region.