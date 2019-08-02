A Law misused: Administrative detention and Public Safety Act

Nikhil Padha

However, RTI activists have revealed that the J&K government has not framed any rules or standard operating procedures to be followed by the executive authorities who pass detention orders under the PSA.

PSA violates the International Human Rights Law : under international human rights law, restrictions on liberty must obey the principle of legality: they must be adequately accessible, so that people know how the laws limit their conduct, and they must be precise, so that people can regulate their conduct accordingly.13 However, the PSA does not define “security of the state”, and provides a vague and over-broad understanding of “public order”. Secondly, anyone arrested has a right to be immediately informed about the reasons for the arrest.14 The UN Human Rights Committee has stated that this must also apply to preventive and administrative detentions.15 However, Section 13 of the PSA allows the detaining authority to not communicate grounds of detention for up to 10 days of detention, and also to withhold any information that it considers “to be against the public interest to disclose”. Any arrested person also has a right to judicial review of her detention.16 However, the PSA makes no such provision for ordinary judicial review. Instead, an Advisory Board which lacks independence from the government reviews all orders. The Board provides for no opportunity to appeal, there is a bar on legal representation for the detained person, and the Board’s report is confidential. Detained persons also have the right to communicate with and be represented by a counsel of their choice.17 However, Section 16(5) of the PSA explicitly stipulates that legal counsel cannot represent a detained person before the Advisory Board. All individuals have the right to a remedy under international human rights law and standards.18 However, Section 22 of the PSA provides a complete bar on criminal, civil or “any other legal proceedings…against any person for anything done or intended to be done in good faith in pursuance of the provisions of this Act”. By protecting officials even in situations where PSA is abused, this section enables impunity. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1989, which is in force in Jammu and Kashmir, contains a similar provision which has often been used to block accountability.19 When acceding to the ICCPR in 10 April 1979, India made a reservation to Article 9, declaring that it “shall be so applied as to be in consonance with the provisions of clauses (3) to (7) of Article 22 of the Constitution of India.” (Article 22 (3) weakens the protections for arrested persons that are present in Article 22(1) and 22(2) for persons subjected to administrative (or”preventive”) detention.) The right to be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours of arrest, and to consult and be represented by a lawyer of choice, which is otherwise available to persons arrested in India, is unavailable to persons placed in administrative detention. International human rights standards also provide that detained persons should be ordinarily kept in prisons close to their homes.20 While the PSA earlier specifically stated that detainees who are permanent residents of J&K should not be lodged in jails outside the state, this provision was removed in July 2018 by an amendment to the Act.21 Finally, under international law, India’s reservations to the ICCPR, including its reservation to Article 9, must not be “incompatible with the object and purpose of the treaty.”22 India’s reservation to Article 9 of the ICCPR – since it denies core Article 9 protections to persons in administrative detention – is therefore incompatible with the object and purpose of the ICCPR. The UN Human Rights Committee has clarified that to reserve the right “to arbitrarily arrest and detain persons” would be incompatible with the object and purpose of the ICCPR.23 In 2008, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention concluded that 10 individuals detained under the PSA in J&K had been arbitrarily detained in violation of Articles 9 and 14 of the ICCPR.24 In 2012, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, after a fact-finding mission to India, called for the repeal of the PSA.2

The PSA, which was ostensibly introduced as an exceptional measure to detain people who pose an extreme and imminent danger to security, continues to be used as an alternative to the criminal justice system. Authorities use the PSA to detain people suspected of criminal offences against whom they do not have sufficient admissible evidence, or to detain people who should not have been arrested at all. In doing so, they violate not just the right of detainees to a fair trial, but also the right of victims of crimes to justice.

(Concluded)

(The author is a freelance writer & former Legal Intern at State Human Rights Commission)