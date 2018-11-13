A historical achievement

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

It was heartening for every individual citizen of India to see that Indian Navy’s nuclear submarine INS Arihant has successfully completed its first deterrence patrol. Really it was an accomplished historical achievement for the country and Indian nation. Prime Minister Nerandra Modi nicely has worded that it was a “fitting response” to those who indulge in “nuclear blackmail”, in a clear but veiled reference to Pakistan’s oft-repeated nuclear threats. I extend my heartiest congratulations and gratitude to all those involved in such pride task specially the crew members of INS Arithant for this Accomplishment. I believe that India will grow in the same way to acquire full equipment of modern technology and nuclear powers and will emerge as one the most super power countries of the world.

Mohd Faheem,

Rajouri.