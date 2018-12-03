A great relief for school kids

Dear Editor,
In an appreciated move the Centre has issued a directive to all states and Union Territories that no homework should be given to students of classes 1 and 2 and prescribed the weight limit of school bags for each class, with the lightest being 1.5 kg, and the heaviest, 5 kgs. It is reality that children are given a burden of assignments and homework in schools in such small age as they are compelled to bite off more than one can chew. As a result they don’t grow up physically rather they fall in lots of tansion. Certainly the Centre’s move will be a major relief to students and their parents across the country. Now, all the states and UTs must follow the guidelines of Centre to regulate the teaching of subjects and the weight of school bags accordingly. I extend my thank to the Centre to give such relief for small kids and parents as well.
F.R.Murad
Udhampur
