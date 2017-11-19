A book on my life will be boring, says Irrfan Khan

Mumbai: Several Bollywood personalities have of late taken up to tell-all memoirs to confess things about their personal and professional lives, but Irrfan Khan says his life story is “too boring” to be published.

Film personalities like Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor and Asha Parekh released their autobiographies this year.

Noted actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently withdrew his memoir – “An Ordinary Life” – for hurting sentiments of some women, whose names he mentioned in the book allegedly without their consent.

Asked if he plans to come up with a book on his life, Irrfan says, “No, it is too boring for me. If I get a good writer sometime, who will write not just about me (then will think about the book). It should have other things as well like people who contributed (in my journey so far), circumstances. It should be a story of times and not me.”

After completing post graduation from the National School of Drama, Irrfan started his acting career with television.

He played a small role in 1988’s Oscar-nominated film “Salaam Bombay”. The 1990’s era was the struggle time for Irrfan as despite working in numerous films he went unnoticed.

In 2001 London-based director Asif Kapadia gave him a lead role in British film “The Warrior” and he became popular.

Back home in Hindi cinema, Irrfan gained prominence through films like “Rog”, “Maqbool”, “Haasil”, Life In A Metro” and “Paan Singh Tomar”.

He is often regarded as one of finest actors of the current times, who has also gained international fame through Hollywood films.

Professionally, Irrfan’s latest release “Qarib Qarib Singlle” has been getting a good response from the audience.

His next slate of films include a black comedy with Abhinay Deo and a film with producer Vishal Bhardwaj, among others. (PTI)