A blind and a lame

Dear Editor,

There were two fast friends, one of them was blind and the other lame. One day both of them planned to visit neighboring town together. But there was a great difficulty in reaching the town because the lame was unable to walk where the blind could not find the way. Before they could ask others for help, an idea struck to their mind. They decided to convert their individual weaknesses into a collective strength.

According to the plan the blind asked the lame to sit on his shoulders, this way the former took the benefit of the vision of the lame and the later those of the legs of the blind in this way they could travel up to their destination easily. Their little thought helped them achieve their goal easily and successfully.

We know that begging has become an easy way of earning in India where a weak, feeble, skeletal and crippled child or a person is used a prop for begging. The beggars have devised many other technique for begging by which they exploit and play with the religious faiths and sentiments of the people. No doubt the hunger and the want can make any person a beggar but a little thinking can bring dozens of alternatives for begging a crime both towards the society and the person used as a prop during the begging. We find an army of the beggars on the bus stands, railway platforms, Outside the religious places and at the lighting stops on the busy roads where a stout and healthy woman begging for the skeletal child in her arms, two healthy persons dragging a crippled in a trolley, three persons, with 6/6 vision begging for their blind companion and the snake charmers, persons with a herd of cows and with the elephants begging in the name of fodder for them. The solution for these problems need not be sought from anywhere, a little brain exercise, use of our intellect and identification of our roles can definitely help us overcome this menace. If the begging women do labour like others of their ilk they can feed their feeble and skeletal children well, the healthy persons pulling the trolley of their crippled (who knows?) companion for begging in his name, and the persons with full vision begging for their blind companion can feed not only one but dozens like him. But the desire of making money easily tempts them to adapt begging as their profession. Had these people given a positive and deep thought like blind and had pooled their capabilities and faculties they could have overcome their problems once for all.

Shiv Kumar Padha,

Basohli.